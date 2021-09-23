Barings LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after purchasing an additional 536,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $201.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

