Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

