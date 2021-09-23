Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

