Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $88,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

