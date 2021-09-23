Piper Sandler Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $12.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

