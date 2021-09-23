Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,608,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $463,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

