Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 184,806 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,509,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 258,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

AXTA stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

