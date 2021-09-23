Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,005,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $580,336,000 after buying an additional 682,092 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 295.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,297,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

