Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Baidu by 9,459.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Baidu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,204,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $159.88 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.79 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

