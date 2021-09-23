The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The Toro has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

