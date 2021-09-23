Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,436 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

