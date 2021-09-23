PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $63.30 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

