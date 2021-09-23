Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

