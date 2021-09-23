Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Dine Brands Global worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

