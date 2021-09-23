Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Tronox worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tronox by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

TROX stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.