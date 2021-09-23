Ontology Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $756.91 million and $124.95 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00174260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.46 or 0.00572079 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00018710 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

