Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.50.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

BURL opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.49. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

