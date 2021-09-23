Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 12,193 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

