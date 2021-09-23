Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1,351.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,544,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,448,000 after buying an additional 117,479 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

NYSE RY opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

