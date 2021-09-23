Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $594.35 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 453,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $594,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,505,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,572,000 after buying an additional 212,002 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

