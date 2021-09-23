Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 21.1%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

