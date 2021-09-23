Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Netflix by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $590.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

