Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $21.69 Million Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,861,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of GoPro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 474,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.