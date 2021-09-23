Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

