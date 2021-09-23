Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $81.87 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $81,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,782,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 989.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

