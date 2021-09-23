Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

