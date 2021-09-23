Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.