Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,715. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Switch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

