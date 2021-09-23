Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

