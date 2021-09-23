Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of -130.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

