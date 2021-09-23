Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 93,902 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,902 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $46,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

