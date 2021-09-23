Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $50.62 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of AMETEK worth $50,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after acquiring an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after acquiring an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

