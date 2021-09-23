Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $74,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

