Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

NYSE:MAA opened at $190.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

