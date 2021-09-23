36,800 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 767,457 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 506,372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.