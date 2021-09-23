Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Credits has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $293,720.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

