Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $793.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

