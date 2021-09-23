Dether (DTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,769.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market cap of $867,638.84 and approximately $38,769.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00045249 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.