Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 33,300 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GNK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

GNK opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.