Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $785.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $762.74 and its 200-day moving average is $661.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.73 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

