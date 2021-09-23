Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $375.80

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.26), with a volume of 22622473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324.20 ($4.24).

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.15. The company has a market capitalization of £43.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

