Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $564,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $2,093,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDMO stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

