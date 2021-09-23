PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

PagerDuty stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,081 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,738 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.