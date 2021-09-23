MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $510.68 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $211.29 and a 1 year high of $515.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day moving average is $343.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

