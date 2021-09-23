$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

