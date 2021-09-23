$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

HEP stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

