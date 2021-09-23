Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

