ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) versus Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Head to Head Analysis

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Genetron has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genetron and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genetron currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than ACI Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetron and ACI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 20.34 -$470.35 million N/A N/A ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACI Global beats Genetron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ACI Global Company Profile

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

