Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.86. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

