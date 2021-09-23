Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $65.47 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PACCAR worth $65,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

